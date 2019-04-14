WATCH: Julian Assange’s Cat Eyes Arrest Footage of His Owner

WikiLeaks tweeted footage of Assange's cat watching his owner being arrested on 11 April.
WikiLeaks "confirmed" that Assange's cat is safe and sound after being "rescued" from the Ecuadorian embassy in mid-October 2018 upon request from the whistleblower.
"They will be reunited in freedom," noted WikiLeaks' Twitter post.
We can confirm that Assange's cat is safe. Assange asked his lawyers to rescue him from embassy threats in mid-October. They will be reunited in freedom. #FreeAssange #NoExtradition pic.twitter.com/zSo8RfXXc9— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 13, 2019
Julian Assange gained fame after WikiLeaks organization published a large number of classified documents, including those exposing abuses of power committed by US military forces in Afghanistan and Iraq, and at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.
Assange has denied those allegations and called them politically motivated. Swedish police dropped the investigation in 2017, but Assange remained wary of being extradited to the United States.
In October 2018, the Ecuadorian Embassy in the UK set a number of rules for Assange to stay in its London mission, including demands that he feed and clean up after his cat, threatening to hand over the cat to embassy staffers or place it in an animal shelter if he did not comply.
