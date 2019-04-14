Kim Dotcom: Swedish Claims Against Assange Are CIA Spy Op to Get Him to US

Swedish media previously stated that the country's prosecution is considering resuming a probe against Assange, meaning that Stockholm may request the extradition of the whistleblower, who was stripped of asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and arrested earlier this week.

Notorious internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has slammed the rape allegations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Commenting on the case against the whistleblower, Dotcom stated that the whole Swedish case that forced Assange to seek asylum in London in the first place was a "spy op" to get him to the US.

The sex case against Julian Assange was a CIA plot to dehumanize Julian, to prevent public support and to extradite him to US via Sweden. I read everything about the Swedish case. It’s a sham. There was no unconsensual sex or any abusive conduct. It’s a spy op and nothing else. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) 14 апреля 2019 г.

The comment comes just a day after over 70 UK MPs signed a letter urging authorities to prioritise Sweden's extradition request over that of the US if Stockholm appeals to London.

Since 2012, Julian Assange had been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced a probe over allegations of sexual assault. Assange has denied those allegations and called them politically motivated, stressing they were pressed soon after the classified US docs were leaked in order to extradite him to the US.

Swedish police dropped the investigation in 2017, but Assange remained wary of being handed over to the United States, where he could face 5 years of imprisonment for conspiring to hack classified US government information. The classified documents, published on WikiLeaks exposed abuses of power committed by US military forces in Afghanistan, Iraq, and at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.