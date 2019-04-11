Macron Says Brexit Delay Beyond 30 June Could Put EU at Risk - Reports

France has pushed the hardest line on Brexit in the EU, according to Reuters.
"Macron just made a powerful statement. [He] said anything beyond June 30 would jeopardise the EU and we shouldn't go there … He is in a bit of a schizophrenic situation — [his] domestic audience demands that he is tough on Britain for historic reasons. On the other hand, France is among the most-hit in any no-deal Brexit", a diplomat told Reuters Wednesday.
Leaders of the EU member states assembled in Brussels on Wednesday at an emergency meeting to discuss a new Brexit deadline. While London has already been granted a delay until Friday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has requested a further delay until 30 June.
The European Union has already given the United Kingdom a Brexit extension until 12 April, but the country's lawmakers have failed to agree on the withdrawal arrangements so far, meaning that London may crash out of the bloc without a deal on Friday if another delay is not granted.
