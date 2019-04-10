Register
21:21 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, greets British Prime Minister Theresa May during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

    EU Sells More to UK Than the Other Way Around - Journo on Brexit Talks

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    EU leaders met in Brussels to grant the UK a second Brexit extension, with France pushing the hardest demands among the 27 member states. Theresa May stated that she hopes for an extension which gives the UK more time to agree on a deal to leave the EU in a "smooth and orderly way." Sputnik discussed the ongoing talks with journalist Marcus Stead.

    Sputnik: Will the EU agree to an extension to Article Fifty, and would this be beneficial in any way?

    Marcus Stead: I think it’s worth reminding ourselves of what happened when Theresa May asked for a previous extension last month, and her preferred extension was until June, but what she actually got from the EU was an extension until 21 May if its purpose was to allow time for her to implement her deal, once it had gone through parliament by the 29th of March, or the 12th of April, namely this coming Friday, if she failed to get her deal through the House of Commons, in which case we were to live with no deal.

    Small toy figures are seen in front of a Brexit logo in this illustration picture, March 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    EU to Agree to Further Brexit Delay - Draft Conclusion of Summit
    It was clear that even last month the EU were not keen on this dragging on indefinitely. Not enough emphasis is being placed by the mainstream media in the UK, about what is being said by EU leaders, and Leo Varadkar, the Irish PM, and Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, have stated that any extension from now on has to have a clear purpose.

    One thing Theresa May hasn’t been clear about is what she’s trying to achieve. If the EU leaders are expecting clarity from Mrs May at their meetings today they are going to be in for a disappointment.

    READ MORE: Corbyn Would Become PM This Year if UK Held General Election — Commentator

    All twenty seven EU member states need to agree, and I do think that an extension is likely to be offered; but there may well be certain strings attached, and today is not going to be plain sailing by any means.

    Theresa May spent the latter part of last week holding talks with the leader of the opposition; Jeremy Corbyn, to try and find a way forward but nothing much seems to have come from those talks, and the apparent concessions that she is rumoured to be offering to Mr Corbyn appear to be annoying her allies in the DUP, whose ten appears in parliament are propping up the Conservative government.

    A pro-leave supporter, right, hods a placard in front of a group of pro-remain supporters during demonstrations in London, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote on competing Brexit plans, with Prime Minister Theresa May desperately seeking a mandate from lawmakers to help secure concessions from the European Union.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Brexit Delay Bill Gets Royal Assent, Becomes Law - UK House of Commons
    The EU itself has said that the deal Theresa May negotiated cannot be altered or renegotiated, and the EU will not want the UK to leave without a deal because after all, the EU sells more to the UK than the other way around.

    At the same time; a long extension contains certain risks, and by that I mean if there is any prospect at all of the UK still being in the EU beyond June the 30th, the UK will legally have to take part in the European Parliamentary elections.

    If that happened; it’s very likely indeed that pro-Brexit parties would do very well and that would be hugely embarrassing for the EU, and indeed for the entire political establishment in the UK. On top of that there does seem to be a growing body within the EU, who are saying that the whole Brexit process is taking up too much time and all other EU priorities seem to be on the back burner as a result.

    Sputnik: How could British politics change after the Brexit debacle?

    Marcus Stead: Based on what we’ve seen in the past few weeks, whatever happens with Brexit from here on in it’s not going to be the end of the story. I think this is the end of the beginning, and lots of things have happened in the last few weeks and months that will have far reaching consequences well beyond Brexit.

    We witnessed last week how Yvette Cooper’s bill to compel Theresa May to ask for this extension to Article Fifty have three readings in the House of Commons on a single day, and for those who aren’t familiar with how things work in Britain; we do not have a written constitution, our whole parliamentary system works on the basis of precedent and convention, and it’s very unusual indeed for a bill to be pushed through the House of Commons on a single day.

    European union
    CC BY 2.0 / Valeria Fernández Astaburuaga / European union
    'Not Afraid': EU Commission 'Prepared' for No Deal Brexit After May-Merkel Talks
    The conventional norms of the committee stage, and the parliamentary ping pong between the Commons and the House of Lords did not take place, and those three readings were rushed through the Commons on a single day, it went to the Lords last Monday and became law, and that is most unusual and it is tantamount to constitutional vandalism.

    The speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, has done significant damage to the office of the speaker through numerous actions in recent months, and beyond that the party whipping system in the House of Commons seems to have broken down completely.

    READ MORE: 2.4m EU Nationals Under Threat From Vague Right to Buy Rules After Brexit — RLA

    These sorts of conventions are like trees, it takes years to grow and flourish, and yet with one act of vandalism it can be completely destroyed.
    As for Yvette Cooper herself; her seat voted leave in the 2016 referendum, and at the 2017 general election, her leaflets promised to implement the result of Brexit, and her voters won’t forget that.

    All these factors mean that we are likely to see a radical realignment of British politics in the next five to ten years, and Brexit is just the first act of that process.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    EU Envoys Considering Extension of Brexit Deadline to 30 March, 2020 - Report
    EU to Agree to Further Brexit Delay - Draft Conclusion of Summit
    2.4m EU Nationals Under Threat From Vague Right to Buy Rules After Brexit – RLA
    Tags:
    Brexit, trade, Article Fifty, Brexit, House of Commons, Jean-Claude Juncker, Theresa May, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse