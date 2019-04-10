Wikileaks Discovers Spying on Assange in Ecuadorian Embassy - Editor in Chief

Julian Assange has been locked up in Ecuador's embassy in London for alsmost seven years now, but it was reported that the Wikileaks founder would soon be expelled from the embassy.

WikiLeaks announced on Wesnesday that it had uncovered an "extensive spying operation" against whistleblower Julian Assange within the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The organisation's editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, told reporters that Assange's "every move" in the embassy, as well as his meetings with visitors, are being monitored.

On Monday, WikiLeaks circulated a video showing journalist Cassandra Fairbanks walk up to two people sitting in a purported "undercover" car outside the Ecuadorian embassy. She alleged that those "stalkers" were making shifts while waiting for Assange to walk out of the building, apparently in a bid to catch him.

She than reported that the car had moved to directly across from the embassy, but there were different passengers there.

Last week, WikiLeaks announced, citing a source in Ecuador's government, that Assange could be expelled from the embassy within "hours to days" and that Quito had already agreed with London on his arrest.

Also last week, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno accused Assange of violating the conditions of his stay in the embassy. Specifically, he insisted that Assange could not meddle in the politics of other states, especially Ecuador's partners.

The Australian-born journalist sought political asylum in Ecuador's embassy in London in June 2012. At that time, he was wanted by Swedish prosecutors for questioning over sexual assault allegations, which he dismissed as politically motivated. The accusations surfaced shortly after WikiLeaks released a massive trove classified and sensitive documents about the US-led wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. These information dumps have provoked a Washington investigation into WikiLeaks and Assange personally, with the US seeking to prosecute the journalist under the Espionage Act.

