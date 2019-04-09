Register
20:19 GMT +309 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Vienna view

    Austrian Intel Agency Isolated From Western Partners Due to Russia Ties - Report

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 03

    On Sunday, Austria’s Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, who met Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow last month, told the ORF-2 news channel that she rules out the possibility of Russia exerting influence on Austrian politicians.

    The Austrian Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT) – a police organisation that acts as a domestic intelligence agency – was isolated from contacts with Western special services because of the ruling Austrian Freedom Party’s alleged cooperation with Russia, Der Standard reports.

    The newspaper quoted several unnamed sources as saying that British and Dutch intelligence agencies stopped cooperation with the BVT after the organisation allegedly signed an agreement with the United Russia Party on joint consultations related to pressing international issues in late 2016.

    READ MORE: Austrian Court Orders Not to Put Col. Suspected of Spying for Russia in Custody

    BVT head Peter Gridling rejected the allegations, insisting in an interview with Der Strandard that his organisation is still “part of the European security association” and that BVT remains “involved in the exchange of information”.

    This comes several days after Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told the ORF-2 news network that given that Vienna contacts with Moscow only within its foreign policy interests, she excludes Russia exerting any influence over Austrian politicians.

    Her remarks came after talks with Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov, during which the two, in particular, signed a deal on the creation of the Russian-Austrian forum Sochi Dialogue, which is touted as a platform for direct contact between representatives of the civil societies of the two countries.

    READ MORE: Austrian President Urges Not to Dramatise Spying Scandal With Russia

    Austrian Special Forces Police officiers (File)
    © AFP 2019 / DIETER NAGL
    UK Gave Austria Info on Ex-Colonel Suspected of Spying for Russia to Distance it From Moscow – Reports
    In November 2018, the Austrian Foreign Ministry reported that BVT temporarily pulled out of the Berne Club, which is engaged in intelligence sharing between the special services of EU countries, because of the case of a ministry employee accused of espionage.

    The suspect, a 70-year-old retired colonel in the Austrian Army who has not been named, was accused in 2017 of cooperating with Russian intelligence for 20 years in return for payments of 300,000 euros (338,000 dollars).

    Russia denied all the allegations, accusing Austria of conducting “megaphone diplomacy”.

    Related:

    Finnish Daily Reveals Spying on Russia, Gets Investigated for High Treason
    Vienna Learned About Colonel Allegedly Spying For Russia From 'Friendly Service'
    Austria Calls for Thorough Probe Into Ex-Colonel Suspected Spying for Russia
    Ex-Austrian Colonel Suspected of Spying For Russia Confesses - Reports
    Tags:
    politicians, influence, cooperation, Austrian Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT), Karin Kneissl, Sergei Lavrov, Russia, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse