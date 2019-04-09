Register
    'Rich List' Shames UK Council Boss' £600,000 Earnings Amid Public Sector Cuts

    The disgraced official was one of 28 featured in a report from the Taxpayers' Alliance (TPA), a campaign group for tax accountability, who revealed council workers earning wages of over £250,000 from councils across Britain.

    A wealthy council staff in the UK earned roughly £600,000 whilst his council begged for money to save public services, according to a "town hall rich list" published on Tuesday. 

    Interim CEO of Slough borough council Roger Parkin earned a remuneration package of £595,077 in 2017, including £112,959 in wages, £339,903 in pensions and over £140,000 in compensation claims after leaving his job. 

    The list showed that around 2,500 council employees earned pay packages of over £100,000, with 608 earning more than £150,000 altogether. 229 were paid wages of £150,000 or more, and just under 180 workers earned salaries over £150,000 last year.  

    Figures were sourced from the councils' last annual accounts for 2017-2018, which calculated the total earnings including salaries, pensions, bonuses and severance packages public workers received, with some totalling over £10,000 in expenses. 

    But Slough council cautioned the UK government in October against budget cuts, stating that the "breath-taking levels of cuts that austerity has made to local council budgets". 

    Notable councils in the list included Labour-dominated Wirral, where a "managing director for delivery" earned £569,423 which included severance payments. 

    Birmingham City Council in the West Midlands placed third, a Labour council, where a "strategic director of major programmes and projects" receive £444,775 in total. The majority of payments for the official totalled £313,304 in pensions, according to a council spokesperson. 

    But Birmingham urged the UK government not to cut budget services, warning of a "catastrophic collapse", with the council later tapping into reserve finances to cover its budget. 

    Promise of Minimum Income for Poor Boosts the Opposition’s Chances – Analyst
    Households will suffer a 4.7 percent increase in council taxes for the 2019-2020 financial year as councillors state they must cut down on public services, but councillors are still receiving "staggering payouts" amid the tax hike, John O'Connell CEO of the TPA said. 

    "The average council tax bill has gone up by more than £900 over the last 20 years… disappointingly, many local authorities are now responding to financial reality through further tax rises and reducing services rather than scaling back top pay," Mr. O'Connel said. 

    He also stated that there were "talented people in the public sector who are trying to deliver more for less," but the massive remunerations packages "raise serious questions about efficiency and priorities." 

    Speaking about Mr. Parkins, a spokesman for Slough council said: "These figures don't just involve almost a full year's salary, but also pension contributions and redundancy payments all of which, in Slough's case, are only what is contractually and statutorily mandated."

    town hall, city hall, austerity, corruption probe, benefit cuts, report, corruption, Taxpayers' Alliance (TPA), Roger Parkin, Wirral, Slough, Birmingham, United Kingdom
