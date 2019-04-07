Austria to Extend Border Controls With Hungary, Slovenia for 6 Months - Minister

"Yes, we want to extend this control for another six months. We will send a letter to the European Commission next week," Kickl told the Osterreich newspaper in an interview.
READ MORE: EU Court Ruling Puts Political Pressure on Bloc's Borders- Political Scientist
This comes after in October 2018, Austria extended border controls with Hungary and Slovenia until May 2019. According to the document prepared by Kickl, this decision was made due to the "insufficiently stable" situation that had developed in the country, in particular, because of a big number of asylum-seekers entering the country illegally.
Austria temporarily reinstated border controls with Hungary, Italy, Slovakia and Slovenia in September 2015 at the outbreak of the migrant crisis in Europe.
All comments
Show new comments (0)