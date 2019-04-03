Daesh 'Matchmaker' Begs UK to Return Home, Wants 'Normal Life' in UK - Report

A French-born, British-Pakistani woman and former Goldsmiths University student, joined Daesh in Syria and recruited teenage girls has pleaded to return to the UK.

Tooba Gondal, a British jihadi that recruited teenage girls has begun pleading with UK officials to return home to Britain for a "normal life," The Independent reported.

Her appeal sharply differs from Twitter posts she reportedly made attacking "lies that muhajireen regret hijrah [joining Daesh*] and desperately want to return" to the west.

Ms. Gondal, now 25, was dubbed the "ISIS matchmaker" and used social media to lure "sisters" into joining Daesh strongholds in the Middle East, in addition to condemning "kafir", or non-believers.

Using the name Umm Muthanna al-Britannia on Twitter, Ms. Gondal posted photos of herself with an AK-47 above the caption "living the life".

She said in a 2015 tweet and claimed she had obtained a suicide vest, stating: "I came here to die. I will not leave till I get what I came here for: shahadah [martyrdom]."

"Everyone around me is getting shahadah," she said. "When will it be my turn?"

Ms. Gondal has recanted on her beliefs, stating she is "not a threat" after Syrian Democratic Forces composed of Kurdish rebels caught the young woman during a siege on Daesh last stronghold near the Turkish border.

She is currently being held at the Ayn Issa camp, stating she feared for her children's health after Daesh bride Shamima Begum, lost three of her children.

Ms. Gondal also said that she was forced to move between villages and had to pay smugglers to flee Baghuz after her husband was killed and she had been injured by shrapnel.

Her Twitter account, which has been deleted, show increasing levels of radicalisation as she shared Daesh propaganda, lauded terrorist attacks, celebrated executions and slammed women for showing their faces, which she believed was a violation of Islam.

But after leaving Britain for Syria in 2015, Ms. Gondal tweeted as quoted by The Independent: "Kuffar media spreading lies that muhajireen regret hijrah and desperately want to return."

"The Islamic State [Daesh] and the Kufr [disbeliever] State," she tweeted. "Which state are you on?"

"Sisters come to the land of freedom! We have everything here for you," she told her followers, stating that girls could send a private message on how to reach Syria without triggering western security services.

"Wish I could have seen the hostages being slaughtered last night with my own eyes," The Independent cited as her comments on the 2015 Paris attacks. "Would have been beautiful."

Interview with the Rojava Information Centre

Leaving Daesh was a "relief", Gondal told the Rojava Information Centre in an interview. Whilst there, she suffered "constant bombing, sniping and bullets", in addition to food shortages, she said.

"The women and the children became the victims," Gondal told the RIC. "It was a complete mess and even trying to leave was almost… it was a mission to try to find any way to escape or any reliable smugglers who could help you."

Ms. Gondal had "permanent British residency", but concealed her French passport into her children's nappies, according to the report.

Gondal later found that the Home Office had revoked Ms. Begum's UK citizenship in February. "I feel British, but Britain refuses to take us," Ms. Gondal said.

"I know the British public, they are scared, they don't want to deal with us, but they must deal with us," she said.

"We can't stay in this camp for the rest of our lives, they must deal with us," she said. "We are not threat to their society, we just want a normal life again. If I did not harm to anyone, if I committed no harm in Syria for four years, what kind of threat can I be to Britain?"

Begum, known as the 'ISIS bride', has been pleading with the UK to return and have a 'normal life' as well and said in an interview with the Sunday Times that she had been "brainwashed" by ISIS jihadists and had done "everything that I had been told, while knowing little about the truths of my religion".

Begum, 19, had her citizenship revoked in February by Home secretary Sajid Javid, who said that his ruling does not leave her stateless and that she would retain her Bangladeshi citizenship, to protests from the officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

Statement from the Rojava Information Centre

RIC spokeswoman Joan Garcia told Sputnik that despite Ms. Gondal's protestations to innocence, she has a "well-evidenced track record of jihadi recruitment and propaganda, and must be brought to justice".

"The Autonomous Administration in North East Syria is seeking international support to build up an international court in the region, so that ISIS fighters, members and supporters can be tried in the region where they committed their worst atrocities: mass murder, enslavement and rape of women, genocide of the Yazidi people, and other crimes against humanity."

The SDF lost around 10,000 fighters in military struggles to defeat the terrorist group, with the region calling for urgent international support so that ISIS could be "eradicated as an ideology and organisation," Ms. Garcia added.

"The Autonomous Administration is working to build up a new form of restorative justice in the region – both for convicted ISIS [Daesh] members like Ms Gombal and innocent children like her two young infants, a constructive education programme is needed to bring them to a full understanding of ISIS’ crimes and find a place for them as active and engaged citizens in the multicultural, secular, direct democracy being built up in the region."

According to the RIC, roughly 12,000 foreign Daesh fighters resided in camps, creating a "time-bomb waiting to explode".

"If nothing is done, ISIS will strengthen and multiply, returning stronger than ever and rendering the SDF’s enormous sacrifices in vain," Ms. Garcia said.

"If ISIS is going to be truly defeated, the UK and the international community which worked to militarily defeat ISIS need to provide concrete material and legal support, not just close their eyes and hope the problem goes away."

*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State is a terrorist group, banned in Russia