Polling Places Open in Ukraine as Presidential Election Kicks Off

KIEV (Sputnik) – Polling places opened on Sunday in Ukraine marking the start of the first round of the presidential election.

Ukrainian citizens are able to cast ballots from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time (05:00 – 17:00 GMT).

A total of 39 candidates are running for president this year, which is the largest number in the history of Ukrainian presidential elections. Famous Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy is leading the presidential race with over 30 percent of Ukrainian citizens who have already chosen their candidate, being ready to vote for him. Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko is supported by 17 percent of "decided" voters, while Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister and the current head of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, can count on 12.5 percent of the vote.

For the first time in its history Ukraine denied entrance for Russian observers. Moscow believes that Kiev’s move puts in question the legitimacy of the whole election process. Moreover, 7-10 million Ukrainian citizens will not be able to cast ballots over Kiev’s refusal to open polling stations in Russia and territories of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Central Election Commission must announce results of the vote before April 11. If no candidate manages to get over 50 percent of votes, the second round of the election will be held on April 21.