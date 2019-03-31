Pyongyang Calls for Investigation Into N Korean Embassy Raid in Madrid - Reports

North Korea urged Sunday a probe into an attack on its embassy in Madrid last month allegedly carried out by a dissident group, AFP reported, citing official KCNA news agency.

"A grave terrorist attack occurred on 22 February, where an armed group assaulted the DPRK Embassy in Spain […] We expect that the authorities concerned in Spain… carry out an investigation into the incident", a spokesman for the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by the official KCNA news agency as quoted by AFP.

The group of people who attacked the North Korean Embassy in Madrid on 22 February, assaulting staff members and seizing their computers and documents, filmed their actions on micro-cameras, the Spanish-based media reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources in the Spanish police.

Ten people reportedly tried to obtain "sensitive information" about North Korea's nuclear and arms program several days ahead of the Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. El Pais newspaper suggested that the perpetrators used the cameras in order to film their actions for those who ordered and financed the attack.

Spanish media have been also suggesting that US intelligence was behind the attack. Meanwhile, the Spanish National Court said Tuesday that an alleged leader of the group claimed to have acted on its own initiative. He reportedly contacted the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and told it about the attack soon after it happened.

