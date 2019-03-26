One of Attackers on N Korean Embassy in Madrid Contacted FBI After Incident

In February, Spanish media reported that a group of attackers broke into the North Korean Embassy in Madrid, took diplomatic staff hostage for several hours and seized their computers.

Spain's High Court said on Tuesday that one of 10 intruders who entered the North Korean Embassy in Madrid on had contacted the FBI just days before the incident that took place on 22 February, Reuters reported, citing an official document.

The intruders reportedly included citizens of Mexico, the United States and South Korea.

Earlier this month, El Confidencial newspaper reported that US intelligence agencies may have been behind the attack on the mission, during which a group of unknown individuals broke into the embassy, took diplomatic personnel hostage and seized their computers. The media outlet said that Spain's National Police and the foreign intelligence unit of the National Intelligence Centre (CNI) were looking into all possible versions of what had happened.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW