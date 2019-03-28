"No, No, No, No, No": Twitter Detonated With PM Resignation, Parl't Vote Memes

Those who didn't follow UK Brexit news Wednesday evening, woke up to a number of developments and announcements on Thursday, most of them accompanied by hundreds of memes on social media.

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to sacrifice her job to pass the Brexit deal during a Wednesday meeting with the 1922 Committee, a parliamentary group consisting of all Conservative backbencher members of the UK lower house.

READ MORE: UK PM May Says She Will Step Down Once Brexit is Delivered

"I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party," May said.

The latest move by the PM didn't have a positive effect on the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), supporting the current government's majority in the parliament, who refused to back the government "if they table a fresh meaningful vote."

In response to the resignation promise, social media exploded with commentary, sarcasm and memes over the potential exit of the Prime Minister, who has been leading the country to the turmoil of Brexit negotiations for the past three years.

Theresa May picturing how her life will be after her resignation pic.twitter.com/2QmlirHTaY — Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) March 27, 2019​

Theresa May has announced she will step down as Prime Minister once Brexit is delivered. Here's a taster of her resignation speech pic.twitter.com/DMITRbJ8B6 — Prime (@PrimeScotNews) March 27, 2019​

Theresa May has just offered her resignation like it’s a free gift inside every successfully passed withdrawal agreement pic.twitter.com/cSxKMz1HYm — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) March 27, 2019​

Theresa May announces resignation pic.twitter.com/EhnBFK1FO1 — BetterFuture (@OrshiHayday) March 27, 2019​

Theresa May announcing her resignation if her deal passes knowing even if it doesn’t she’s over forever pic.twitter.com/G3IZWjfuIT — Bobby 🌹 (@BobbyKent_) March 27, 2019​

On the other side, British lawmakers in their series of indicative votes on how the country should handle Brexit evening haven't made their intentions any clearer. Not a single one of the eight choices on offer was supported by the majority MPs, with the least popular option being leaving the EU without a deal.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: UK Lawmakers Vote on 8 Indicative Brexit Options

The continuous mixed messages coming out of the UK Parliament have confused the European Union leaders and the general public alike.

That’s it, nothing else for it — the cats are taking over Brexit. #indicativevotes — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 27, 2019​

This front page perfectly sums up what has happened yesterday. We‘re glad to see that parliament finally takes responsibility. #Brexit #indicativevotes pic.twitter.com/FcpSsgWV5Z — JEF Niedersachsen (@JEF_Nds) March 28, 2019​

"Now MPs have to accept that all the escape routes from that choice are closed off." #indicativevotes

This is fun. pic.twitter.com/Txj8DKFdiK — Mantas Bilazaras (@bilazaras) March 28, 2019​

Me when I saw the #indicativevotes results pic.twitter.com/RRnrici5BH — Kevin McNamara (@KevinMPMcNamara) March 28, 2019​

#BrexitCatGIFs Day 27#Brexit the never ending battle of trying to reach the impossible.

Now MPs have rejected every option on the table, what next?#indicativevotes pic.twitter.com/SZ3Vu3FKvf — Evie the Cat (@HMCabinetCat) March 27, 2019​

Parliament has rejected ALL Brexit options in #indicativevotes today pic.twitter.com/4ShalH5BXI — Harry (@Haratkins) March 27, 2019​

28 March saw the PM press with her efforts to get her Brexit deal over the line, as she continued with meeting Conservative colleagues and Northern Ireland's DUP officials.