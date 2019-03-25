No Reasons for Disruption of Nord Stream Supplies Due to Amendments - Berlin

"At present, the legislative procedure in the EU has not been completed yet. It is expected to be completed during this legislative period in Europe. The current draft directive envisions a deadline for transfer to national law — nine months. The federal government does not see any reason for disruption of supplies through Nord Stream-1," the German Economic Affairs Ministry said when asked about the impact of amendments to the Gas Directive on supplies through the Nord Stream.
READ MORE: Amendments to EU Gas Directive May Leave Nord Stream 2 Half Empty — Reports
Prior to that, in 2017, the European Commission proposed extending EU energy rules to gas pipelines from third countries to Europe. In particular, the Commission seeks the right to demand a separation of gas sales and pipeline operating activities, as well as third-party access to a pipeline.
Nord Stream is a gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany with a capacity to pump 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.
All comments
Show new comments (0)