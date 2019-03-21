German Prosecutors Probing Suspected Tax Violations of AfD Leader – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The prosecution in the German city of Frankfurt is investigating suspected tax violations of leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Alexander Gauland, Welt reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, Gauland himself, as well as the parliament’s committee on immunity, are aware of the ongoing investigation.

Both Frankfurt’s prosecution and representatives of Gauland refused to provide any details about the investigation. According to the newspaper, the probe focuses on a private tax issue.

AfD is the youngest party represented in the German parliament. The right-wing party, founded in 2013, has 91 out of 709 seats in the country’s legislative body.

