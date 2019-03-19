Dutch Police Arrest Third Suspect Over Deadly Shooting in Utrecht

On 18 March, police and anti-terrorism forces in the Dutch city of Utrecht were scrambled and the city was put on a high terrorist alert after a man shot dead three people and injured five more in a tram.

A third suspect has been arrested over possible involvement in a shooting in Utrecht that left three people dead and five people injured, Dutch police reported via Twitter on Tuesday.

Zoals vanavond gemeld bij #Jinek heeft de politie een derde verdachte aangehouden in verband met het schietincident op het #24oktoberplein. We onderzoeken wat de betrokkenheid van deze persoon is geweest. #Utrecht 1/2 NR — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) 18 марта 2019 г.

© AP Photo / Christian Charisius Turkey Expresses Solidarity With Netherlands After Utrecht Shooting - Ankara

According to public prosecution office spokesman Ties Kortmann, as of now there are three people in custody — the alleged shooter, 37-year-old Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis and two others.

Tanis is being held on suspicion of manslaughter with a possible terrorist intent, though the investigation is currently underway and other possible motives are being considered.

The day before, the Turkish agency Anadolu reported, citing Tanis' relatives that the suspect had fired at his relatives over "family matters".

According to Dutch media, Tanis has already had legal problems. Thus, according to the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, Tanis had been summoned to court on 4 March in connection with rape accusations, including sexually assaulting his victim several times, and threatening to burn down her home.

READ MORE: Three Killed in Shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands (PHOTO, VIDEO)

In 2013, the Turkish-born suspect was suspected of attempted manslaughter by "opening fire on a flat".

Furthermore, in recent years the man had been accused of committing burglary, shoplifting, drink-driving, and assaulting a police officer.