Several People Injured in Shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands - Police (PHOTO)

According to The Daily Mirror, anti-terror police were called after a man reportedly shot multiple people in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

Police have reported that there are several victims; however, there is currently no official information as to the precise number of casualties. The incident occurred at 24 October Square, which has now been secured by officers.

"Several shots were fired in a tram and several people were injured. Helicopters are at the scene and no arrests have been made", police spokesman Joost Lanshage confirmed.

The city’s entire tram network has also been halted, Gelderlander.nl news portal reported.

According to local journalists, police are still searching for the perpetrator.

Schietincident op het #24oktoberplein. Meerdere gewonden gemeld. Hulpverlening gestart, meer informatie volgt z.s.m. Volg berichtgeving via @politieutrecht — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

The Sun has reported that emergency services are at the scene and taking victims to hospital.