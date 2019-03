On the final day of the three-month nationwide events organised by French President Emmanuel Macron named the “Grand Debate", Yellow Vests protesters are calling for new demonstrations.

Last Saturday, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Place Charles de Gaulle in Paris for the 17th consecutive weekend of yellow vest movement rallies. Police officers used water cannons to disperse the protests on the Champs Elysee.

Large-scale demonstrations began in France on 17 November last year in the wake of the government's decision to raise fuel taxes.

