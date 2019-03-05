Understanding the Yellow Vest Movement in France

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon and producer Eric Ladny discuss the "Yellow Vests" in France and what the movement represents for the country. What are the main reasons that the protests began, what are the citizens major requests, and how will French President Emmanuel Macron respond moving forward?

Guests:

Stephen Lendman — Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | US Militarizing Space for Future Wars

Ford Fischer [In-Studio] — Independent Journalist for News2Share | Ford's Yellow Vest Coverage in France

Mark Frost — Economist and Professor | What is Modern Monetary Theory?

Caleb Maupin - Journalist and Political Analyst | What are Bernie Sanders Supporters Saying?

As technology takes leaps forward, militarizing space is in the works. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman joins Garland and Eric on today's show to discuss how the government is making technological advances in space and the potential danger of weaponizing space.

In recent months, Garland has been devoted to wearing a yellow vest during the show in solidarity with the citizens of France. Independent journalist Ford Fischer joins today's program for two segments to give his "on-the-ground" analysis of the Yellow Vest Movement. He will discuss his experience covering the protests in France and what he heard from people on the streets.

Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) is an economic philosophy that has been gaining in popularity despite its controversial views. Economist Mark Frost returns to the program to discuss exactly what MMT is, and how it would impact our economy and everyday people if it were to be implemented.

For the final segment of the show, Garland and Eric interview Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, on his experience at a recent Bernie Sanders rally in Brooklyn. What did the crowd of supporters look like and what does socialism mean to them?

