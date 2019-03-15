Athens Int'l Airport on Alert After Call About Attempted Plane Hijacking

An emergency has been declared at Athens International Airport after the administration received a phone call warning about an alleged hijacking that was allegedly set to take place on a flight from London to Athens, according to Sputnik Greece.

The phone call was made at 3 pm local time from a shop located within the airport, a police source told Sputnik Greece on Friday.

The unidentified caller was reportedly speaking in Greek.

Following the call, increased security measures have been taken in the United Kingdom and Greece. The source didn't specify which British airport has been affected by the incident.

In 2016, Cyprus dealt with an actual hijacking incident at Larnaca airport that ended with the suspected hijacker, Seif Eldin Mustafa, facing a 10-year sentence for forcing flight MS181 to reroute from its original destination of Cairo and endangering the lives of the Airbus A320 plane's passengers and crew.