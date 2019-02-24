Attempted Hijacking of Plane en Route to Dubai - Reports

Police and the Rapid Action Battalion have arrived at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong, responding to reports about a plane hijacking attempt, the Gulf News reported.
Local media outlets have announced that one crew member was shot during the alleged attack. However, no official statements from the authorities have been made.
#BimanBangladesh Airlines' flight #BG147 has made an emergency landing in #Chittagong following a hijacking attempt.— মুসাফির (@Musafiirr) February 24, 2019
Hope everyone safe onboard. pic.twitter.com/ZJODs1Lzwk
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane has made an emergency landing in Chittagong while en route to Dubai from Dhaka. Local media reported that the landing had been caused by a hijacking attempt.
Bangladesh Police Have Surrounded A Biman Bangladesh Flight At Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport. A Biman Bangladesh has reportedly been hijacked at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport. https://t.co/wICkMU5Xhj— AMITA NANDAL (@amitanandal88) February 24, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)