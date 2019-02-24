Attempted Hijacking of Plane en Route to Dubai - Reports

According to Gulf News, the suspected hijackers are still on board the plane, while the passengers have been evacuated.

Police and the Rapid Action Battalion have arrived at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong, responding to reports about a plane hijacking attempt, the Gulf News reported.

Local media outlets have announced that one crew member was shot during the alleged attack. However, no official statements from the authorities have been made.

​A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane has made an emergency landing in Chittagong while en route to Dubai from Dhaka. Local media reported that the landing had been caused by a hijacking attempt.