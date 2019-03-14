Register
14:33 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Young Catholic rioters hurl projectiles 02 March 1972 in Londonderry at British soldiers during a rally protesting the 30 January Bloody Sunday killing by British paratroopers of 13 Catholics civil rights marchers in Londonderry.

    UK Soldier Faces Prosecution for Bloody Sunday Killings in N Ireland in 1972

    © AFP 2018 /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120

    On 30 January 1972 soldiers from the British Parachute Regiment opened fire on Irish Catholic civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside district of Londonderry, the second biggest city in Northern Ireland, killing 13 people.

    Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service says only one of 17 former British Army soldiers should face trial in connection with the deaths on Bloody Sunday.

    Soldier F, who is believed to be in his 60s, will face prosecution for the murders of Jim Wray, 22, and William McKinney, 27, and the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O'Donnell.

    Seventeen soldiers were under investigation. An 18th soldier died last year.

    There was insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for the other 16 former soldiers, the Public Prosecution Service said.

    The families of the victims issued a statement in which they said they were "disappointed" by the decision to only prosecute one soldier.

    Defence Minister Gavin Williamson said the British government would offer full legal support to Soldier F.   

    "The welfare of our former service personnel is of the utmost importance and we will offer full legal and pastoral support to the individual affected by today's decision. The government will urgently reform the system for dealing with legacy issues. Our serving and former personnel cannot live in constant fear of prosecution," Mr. Williamson said.

    The Police Service of Northern Ireland reopened the investigation in 2015 and prosecutors weighed up 125,000 pages of material about the controversial incident.

    They also considered whether to prosecute two former members of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) for their role on the day, one of the seminal events during "The Troubles".

    "We are disappointed that not all of those responsible are to face trial," said Ciaran Shiels, a solicitor for a number of the relatives.

    "We will give detailed consideration to the reasons provided for decisions not to prosecute the other soldiers, with a view to making further submissions to the Prosecution Service and we shall ultimately challenge in the High Court, by way of judicial review, any prosecutorial decision that does not withstand scrutiny," Mr. Shiels added.

    During the two public inquiries into the events of January 1972 several former soldiers said they only fired after come under attack from IRA snipers.

    Thirteen people died on the day — including Jackie Duddy, Michael Kelly, Hugh Gilmour, John Young, Gerard Donaghy and Kevin McElhinney, who were all 17 — while John Johnston, 59, died six months later.

    The Saville Inquiry, which cost £200 million, concluded in 2010 the killings were unjustified.

    The incoming British Prime Minister David Cameron then issued a formal apology for the killings, calling them "unjustified and unjustifiable."

    A public inquiry found British troops fired first and gave misleading accounts of the events.

    The British government said on Wednesday, 13 March, veterans found guilty of crimes during the Troubles would be eligible for early release under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

    ​Around 500 republican and loyalist paramilitaries left prison early as a result of the agreement, which ended The Troubles.

    Northern Ireland minister Karen Bradley was heavily criticized last week when she killings by British security forces and police during The Troubles "were not crimes."

    "They were people acting under orders and under instruction and fulfilling their duties in a dignified and appropriate way," she told Parliament, infuriating the relatives of victims in many Irish republican communities.

    ​Lord Saville's 5,000-page report made it clear none of those who died "posed a threat of causing death or serious injury" and soldiers had simply panicked and lost their self-control.

    Last year Alan Barry, a former British soldier, told Sputnik why he thought it was unjust to take action against service personnel during The Troubles.

    ​"No British soldier left his barracks with an intention of killing innocent civilians. We were there to protect civilians from the terrorists who preyed upon them. The IRA had no prison camp, the only prison camp they had was the graveyard," Mr. Barry told Sputnik.

    Bloody Sunday was a major turning point during The Troubles and anger at the injustice of it led to hundreds of young Catholics joining the IRA.

    The Provisional IRA later broke away from the Official IRA and began a bloody campaign of bombings and assassinations of off-duty police officers and soldiers which only ended in 1994.

    Related:

    Irish Republicans Welcome Reopening of Investigation Into ‘Bloody Sunday’
    Seeking Closure: Why Are So Many of Northern Ireland's Massacres Still Unsolved?
    EXCLUSIVE: We Became Victims of Witch Hunt: Troubles Veterans Talk to Sputnik
    Tags:
    catholics, Bloody Sunday, British Army, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse