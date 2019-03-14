Orban: We Don't Want to Change Position on Migration, Christian Culture

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz Party came very close to being expelled from the European Parliament after Budapest's anti-migration campaign.

Viktor Orban said that he does not wish to change his position on migration, the protection of Christian culture and the future of Europe.

READ MORE: 'Orban Must End His Anti-Brussels Campaign' to Remain in EPP — Party Leader

The Hungarian PM has written a letter to conservative European leaders who initiated the exclusion of Fidesz Party from the European People's Party (EPP) group, making an apology for offensive language but vowing to maintain his political positions.

According to reports, in the letter Orban asked the leader of the Flemish Christian Democrats, Wouter Beke, to reconsider his proposal to expel the Fidesz Party.

In February, a campaign against EU migration policies was launched in Hungary, three months before the bloc's elections, and has prompted fury in Brussels.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who is a member of the same conservative bloc in the EU Parliament — the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), including Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz — accused the campaign of spreading "lies" and called on the EPP to force the Hungarian party out despite the upcoming European Parliamentary elections.