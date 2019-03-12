Berlin to Discuss Huawei's Presence in German Telecom With EU, US - Merkel

"For the federal government, the security of nascent 5G mobile network infrastructure, and, in general, of the digital sector, is very important, so we define our own standards for ourselves. And we will, of course, discuss this issue with our partners in Europe and with relevant US departments, that goes without saying", Merkel told reporters when asked about Huawei's involvement in developing German telecommunications infrastructure.
The statement comes after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a press briefing on 12 March that the United States should admit that other countries had the right make their own strategic decisions on their country's development, particularly in the area of technology.
READ MORE: US Threatens Germany With Halt to Intel Sharing Over Huawei Tech Use — Report
Huawei has recently faced allegations that it had been linked to the Chinese government and even involved in espionage on its behalf, something that the company has vehemently denied.
In mid-August, US President Donald Trump enacted legislation banning government agencies from using services from Huawei and ZTE, another Chinese company, amid the ongoing scandal.
