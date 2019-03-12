Theresa May's 'Weak' Voice Steals the Show in Parl't Ahead of Fresh Brexit Vote

Twitter reacted swiftly to the raspy sound of Prime Minister's address in UK Parliament on Tuesday, as she presented her updated Withdrawal Agreement to the MPs ahead of the Brexit meaningful vote.

The moment Theresa May stood to present her revised Brexit deal to the House of Commons lawmakers, it was clear to many that she had a rough period of vigorous negotiations, which ultimately reflected on her voice.

Many commentators likened May's physical weakness to her shaky political position, as she called on the MPs to back her EU divorce agreement, telling them that "if this deal is not passed then Brexit could be lost."

Others noted that it wasn't the first time the Prime Minister lost her voice during an important event. When she delivered her keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in 2017, the PM was also struck by the ‘lost voice' mishap, as she struggled to hold back bad cough.

As she tried to convince the MPs to support her Brexit deal, Theresa May told the Parliament she had secured "improvements" from the European Union following extended negotiations with EU chiefs in Brussels.

If May's deal is defeated on Tuesday, the MPs will be back in the House of Commons on 13 March to decide whether they support a no-deal Brexit. If 'no deal' is off the table, 14 March will see British lawmakers vote for the delay of Brexit.