11:54 GMT +309 March 2019
    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu Begum, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London.

    Diane Abbot Denounced for Blaming Death of Daesh Bride's Baby on UK Officials

    Europe
    The baby died of pneumonia in a detention camp in Syria; the notorious jihadi bride has already lost two other children to malnutrition and illness.

    Labour MP Diane Abbot faced a barrage of criticism after blaming the UK government for the death of the newborn baby of Shamima Begum, the woman who fled Britain to join Daesh* in Syria.

    It emerged that the baby boy, who was born less than three weeks ago, had died of pneumonia in a Syrian refugee camp where Shamima Begum is being held.

    READ MORE: Outrage as Psychologist Wishes Daesh Terrorists 'Warm Welcome' in Norway

    Diane Abbot said the baby died because of the British government revoking Shamima's citizenship despite her seeking to return home. "It is against international law to make someone stateless, and now an innocent child has died as a result of a British woman being stripped of her citizenship. This is callous and inhumane," Abbot tweeted.

    However, not everyone appears to be taking her side. Many commenters opined that Shamima's choices are to blame for this tragedy and that the British authorities had nothing to do with it.

    Some even went on to accuse Abbot of attempting to score political points.

    Shamima's story made headlines last month, dividing opinions on the repatriation of foreigners linked with terrorists. She ran away from London in 2015 at the age of 15 to join Daesh and marry a militant; she has lost another two children since then.

    Islamic state
    US Commanders Once Again Warn Syria, Iraq at Risk of Daesh Resurgence

    She was placed in a Kurdish detention camp with other displaced Daesh families after the so-called caliphate had collapsed; last week, she was moved to another detention facility after reportedly receiving death threats from other jihadi wives who said she'd disgraced their cases.

    Shamima admitted that she was aware of beheadings and executions carried out by the jihadists, but said that she was "okay with it", because she had heard "Islamically that is allowed".

    Britain's Home Office has revoked her citizenship on the grounds that she also had Bangladeshi citizenship through her mother and could return there.

    Bangladesh responded, however, that this was not the case and she was not eligible to enter the country — a statement meaning that she ended up being stateless.

    Her husband, Dutch Daesh fighter Yago Riedijk, wants to take her home to the Netherlands to start a new life, but Amsterdam has so far also refused her entry.

    *Daesh, aka IS/ ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
