Diane Abbot Denounced for Blaming Death of Daesh Bride's Baby on UK Officials

The baby died of pneumonia in a detention camp in Syria; the notorious jihadi bride has already lost two other children to malnutrition and illness.

Labour MP Diane Abbot faced a barrage of criticism after blaming the UK government for the death of the newborn baby of Shamima Begum, the woman who fled Britain to join Daesh* in Syria.

It emerged that the baby boy, who was born less than three weeks ago, had died of pneumonia in a Syrian refugee camp where Shamima Begum is being held.

Diane Abbot said the baby died because of the British government revoking Shamima's citizenship despite her seeking to return home. "It is against international law to make someone stateless, and now an innocent child has died as a result of a British woman being stripped of her citizenship. This is callous and inhumane," Abbot tweeted.

However, not everyone appears to be taking her side. Many commenters opined that Shamima's choices are to blame for this tragedy and that the British authorities had nothing to do with it.

It’s far from positive, it’s awful, but it’s the tragic consequence of Shamina’s terrible choices, and that’s her cross the bear. — Daniel Nixon (@Nixon31) 8 марта 2019 г.

The sad truth is the child died because a decision his mother made — Lewis Tyson (@sirlewisoftyson) 8 марта 2019 г.

Her baby didn’t die because they removed her citizenship, her baby died because of the conditions she elected to subject herself to. Even if she still had the passport it’s very unlikely she would have been brought back as a matter of urgency. For what reason? — O.C (@dromar_c) 8 марта 2019 г.

If I chose to fail in school at 15, my future would be determined by it. Rightly so.

If I chose to murder at 15, my future would be determined by it. Rightly so.

If I chose to betray to join a terrorist organisation at 15, damn right my future should be determined by it. — S.Christopher (@SChristopher27) 8 марта 2019 г.

Some even went on to accuse Abbot of attempting to score political points.

It's not Britain's fault the children died as sad as it is it's the mother's responsibility for choosing her path. To turn a baby's death into political point scoring now that's callous and inhumane — gunner-gal26 (@gunner_x49) 8 марта 2019 г.

Talking complete rubbish again @HackneyAbbott just trying to score political points and to suggest he died as a result of his mother having her citizenship revoked is just a complete lie — H2716 (@DLawts) 8 марта 2019 г.

Shamima's story made headlines last month, dividing opinions on the repatriation of foreigners linked with terrorists. She ran away from London in 2015 at the age of 15 to join Daesh and marry a militant; she has lost another two children since then.

She was placed in a Kurdish detention camp with other displaced Daesh families after the so-called caliphate had collapsed; last week, she was moved to another detention facility after reportedly receiving death threats from other jihadi wives who said she'd disgraced their cases.

Shamima admitted that she was aware of beheadings and executions carried out by the jihadists, but said that she was "okay with it", because she had heard "Islamically that is allowed".

Britain's Home Office has revoked her citizenship on the grounds that she also had Bangladeshi citizenship through her mother and could return there.

Bangladesh responded, however, that this was not the case and she was not eligible to enter the country — a statement meaning that she ended up being stateless.

Her husband, Dutch Daesh fighter Yago Riedijk, wants to take her home to the Netherlands to start a new life, but Amsterdam has so far also refused her entry.

*Daesh, aka IS/ ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.