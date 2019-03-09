Register
06:57 GMT +309 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu Begum, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London

    Baby Son of Daesh Teen Bride Shamima Begum Has Died of Pneumonia - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Laura Lean
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The baby son of Shamima Begum, a teenager who fled London to join Daesh, died less than three weeks after his birth.

    A paramedic working for the Kurdish Red Crescent in and around the camp told the BBC that the baby, named Jarrah, had been suffering from breathing difficulties. He was taken to a doctor on Thursday morning before being transferred to a hospital along with his mother, but died at 13:30 local time that day.

    Begum’s husband, a Dutch Daesh fighter called Yago Riedijk, is being held at a nearby prison and has been informed of the baby's death.

    READ MORE: Shamima Begum: 'Strong' Reports Daesh Bride's Baby 'Has Died' — Lawyer

    UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who had stripped Begum of her British citizenship earlier this year, said he has “nothing but sympathy for the children that have been dragged into this [conflict].”

    “Sadly there are probably many children, obviously perfectly innocent, who have been born in this war zone,” he said. 

    Begum, 19, gave birth to her son last month, shortly after being tracked down by a journalist in a Syrian refugee camp years after she left the UK in 2015 with two friends.

    Kadiza Sultana, left, Shamima Begum, centre and and Amira Abase going through security at Gatwick airport, before they caught their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police
    Legal Expert on Shamima Begum Saga: There are Other Options Beyond Stripping People of Citizenship
    Begum said she had previously lost two other children in Syria and named her newborn son Jarrah, her third child, after her firstborn. As her child was born before she was deprived of UK citizenship by the Home Office, the baby would still be considered British.

    Earlier Mohammed Tasnime Akunjee, Begum family's lawyer, had announced that he received "strong" but "unconfirmed" reports that the boy had died in the camp for displaced Daesh families.

    According to her lawyer, Begum had relocated from Al-Hol to another area near the border with Iraq after getting death threats from other Daesh brides in the camp for showing her face on camera and speaking to the international media. She also expressed regret for having spoken to the media, telling the Sunday Telegraph in a February 24 interview that the UK government only stripped her of her citizenship because she had received significant media coverage, pointing out that other Daesh brides and their children have been allowed to return to the UK from Syria.

    * Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many countries.

    Related:

    US Commanders Once Again Warn Syria, Iraq at Risk of Daesh Resurgence
    Shamima Begum: 'Strong' Reports Daesh Bride's Baby 'Has Died' - Lawyer
    Outrage as Psychologist Wishes Daesh Terrorists 'Warm Welcome' in Norway
    Six Iraqi PMF Forces Members Killed in Daesh Attack in Northern Iraq
    Sweden Suggests Creating Special Tribunal to Investigate Daesh Crimes
    Daesh Supporter Dubbed 'The Ghost' Jailed For Planning London Shoppers Massacre
    Tags:
    baby, death, Shamima Begum, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse