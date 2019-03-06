Explosive Vendetta: German Gardener Suspected of Planting Bombs Against Enemies

The gardener, who was found dead on Friday, is suspected of laying bombs in western Germany in the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, the SWR news outlet reported on Wednesday, citing local law enforcement officials.

59-year-old gardener Bernhard Graumann died at his home on Friday night, and the cause of his death has not yet been established. Police suspect him of planting explosive devices to harm people he had feuds with.

Specifically, Graumann is suspected of being involved in the death of a 64-year-old doctor, who is believed to have died in an explosion. He was found dead in the municipality of Enkenbach-Alsenborn on Friday. Later, in the nearby town of Otterberg, there was also an explosion in which two people were injured.

According to police, an explosive device was planted in a log and exploded after it was placed in a furnace.

Law enforcement officers found explosives and weapons during a search of Graumann's house. Police are asking local residents who have had troubled relations with the suspect to contact law enforcement agencies, as he could have targeted them by laying booby traps before he died.