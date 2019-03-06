Explosive Vendetta: German Gardener Suspected of Planting Bombs Against Enemies

59-year-old gardener Bernhard Graumann died at his home on Friday night, and the cause of his death has not yet been established. Police suspect him of planting explosive devices to harm people he had feuds with.
According to police, an explosive device was planted in a log and exploded after it was placed in a furnace.
Law enforcement officers found explosives and weapons during a search of Graumann's house. Police are asking local residents who have had troubled relations with the suspect to contact law enforcement agencies, as he could have targeted them by laying booby traps before he died.
