UK Police Probe 'Irish Dissident' Plot After Three Parcel Bombs Found in London

Scotland Yard has also circulated images of two of the packages to sorting offices and transport workers in the capital — and other regional forces are also on high alert. For instance, Sussex Police have increased visibility and patrols at Gatwick Airport.

Staff at transport hubs across Britain are told to "be vigilant" as police investigate packages containing improvised explosive devices were sent to three major London transport hubs 5 March, in what may have been an "Irish dissident plot".

Scotland Yard said it was working "to ensure the safety of the public and staff working at transport hubs and mail sorting offices".

The packages were A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags and appeared capable of igniting a small fire when opened. One did burst into flames when opened — it's not clear whether this was the explosive delivered to Heathrow Airport, City Airport or Waterloo railway station.

​They all bore Irish postmarks and appeared to have been sent from addresses in Dublin — the stamps used were issued by the Irish postal service for Valentine's Day 2018, featuring a heart motif and the words "Love Eire N".