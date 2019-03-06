French Prison Guards Protesting, Blocking Access to Jails - Trade Union

"We must react to this situation! It is inconceivable to continue like this. The ministry should stop turning a deaf ear to the demands of the guards," the trade union said in a message on Facebook.
The SNP FO also published multiple pictures on Facebook showing guards blocking the entrances to dozens of prisons across France and building barricades.
Chiolo was later detained in a police operation, while his wife died as a result. French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet described the attack as a "terrorist incident, while the SNP FO trade union called on the French prison guards to take action and protest "aggression and insecurity" in jails.
French media reported on Tuesday about another attack on a prison guard in France's Chateau-Thierry commune, but said it was not related to the Conde-sur-Sarthe incident.
