Germany Prolongs Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia Until End of March

BERLIN (Sputnik) – The German government has decided to extend the embargo on arms sales to Saudi Arabia until the end of March, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"We, in the German government, decided to prolong the embargo on [arms] exports [to Saudi Arabia] until the end of March, we have done that also due to the developments in Yemen," Maas said.

READ MORE: Germany's SPD Wants to Extend Ban on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

The minister pointed out that Berlin insisted on putting an end to the war in Yemen as soon as possible.

Maas added that earlier permits issued for the German companies to export weapons to Saudi Arabia would also be void until the end of March.

READ MORE: UK Foreign Secretary Warns Germany Over Stop in Arms Sales to Saudis — Reports

On 20 February, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that future decisions on whether to deliver arms to Saudi Arabia would depend on how the conflict develops in Yemen.

Germany announced the ban in October, amid the controversy surrounding the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.