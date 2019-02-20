UK Foreign Secretary Warns Germany Over Stop in Arms Sales to Saudis – Reports

Hunt said he was concerned about the impact of Germany’s decision on the UK and European arms industry and Europe’s ability to live up to its NATO commitments, according to Der Spiegel magazine.
Hunt warned Maas that the freeze on sales affected exports of joint European projects, such as the Tornado jet and a Eurofighter model Typhoon, and threatened Germany’s image as a trusted partner.
READ MORE: Saudi Aramco Buys Out 50% Stake of German Partner in Rubber Joint Venture
Germany banned weapon sales to Saudi Arabia last fall following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate in Turkey after previously criticizing Riyadh for its role in Yemen war.
All comments
Show new comments (0)