Russian Embassy in UK Ready to Meet With Amesbury Poisoning Victim's Son

"We intend to provide Ewan Hope with the report, "Salisbury: unanswered questions", that the Embassy has prepared one year after the incident. The report contains a comprehensive account of information available to Russia. We are also prepared to meet with Mr Hope and to reply to all questions that he may have regarding the official Russian position", the press officer said.
The embassy feels "deep sympathy" toward Hope and wants full investigation into his mother's death, the press officer went on to say, slamming the UK government for failing to provide evidence or even confirm or deny the multiple leaks related to the notorious Salisbury incident, in which former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal was poisoned in March 2018.
"It turns out that even the closest relatives of those affected are kept in the dark over what actually happened, and they have to seek truth in Russia. As for the Russian side, immediately after the incident, as early as 9 March 2018, we expressed our readiness to take part in the investigation. We offered the UK to join efforts of the investigating teams, and later sent an official request for legal assistance. All these proposals have been rejected", the statement read on.
Skripal and his daughter Yulia were reportedly found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury in March last year. The United Kingdom has accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack, with what UK experts claimed was the A234 nerve agent. Moscow has refuted the allegations and repeatedly pointed to the lack of evidence provided by London.
Dawn and her boyfriend Charlie Rowley fell ill in their Amesbury home months after Skripal and his daughter had been reportedly found slumped on a park bench. Rowley has recovered, while Dawn died after a week on life support and was cremated. The two were believed to have touched an object contaminated with the same substance that was used agaisnt the Skripals.
