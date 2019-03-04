Register
04 March 2019
    Two people wait to get into the Russian Embassy as a man works to untangle the national flag flown from the Russian Embassy, after it became entangled on its staff at the embassy in London, Wednesday, March 14, 2018

    Russian Embassy in UK Ready to Meet With Amesbury Poisoning Victim's Son

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    LONDON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom is ready to meet with the son of Dawn Sturgess, a UK woman who died last July after allegedly being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in the city of Amesbury, in order to explain Moscow's official position on this case, the press officer of the embassy said Sunday in a statement.

    "We intend to provide Ewan Hope with the report, "Salisbury: unanswered questions", that the Embassy has prepared one year after the incident. The report contains a comprehensive account of information available to Russia. We are also prepared to meet with Mr Hope and to reply to all questions that he may have regarding the official Russian position", the press officer said.

    The embassy feels "deep sympathy" toward Hope and wants full investigation into his mother's death, the press officer went on to say, slamming the UK government for failing to provide evidence or even confirm or deny the multiple leaks related to the notorious Salisbury incident, in which former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal was poisoned in March 2018.

    READ MORE: Amesbury Poisoning Victim's Son Says Feels 'Betrayed' by UK Government — Reports

    "It turns out that even the closest relatives of those affected are kept in the dark over what actually happened, and they have to seek truth in Russia. As for the Russian side, immediately after the incident, as early as 9 March 2018, we expressed our readiness to take part in the investigation. We offered the UK to join efforts of the investigating teams, and later sent an official request for legal assistance. All these proposals have been rejected", the statement read on.

    A car arrives at the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    OPCW Probe Confirms Amesbury Victims Poisoned by Same Substance as Skripals
    Earlier in the day, Sturgess' son, Ewan Hope, told the Sunday Mirror newspaper that he felt "betrayed" by the UK government, which failed to offer any help after the tragedy. The 20-year-old also said that he had sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to allow UK officers to question the two Russian men that the UK police allegedly suspect of being involved in the poisoning.

    Skripal and his daughter Yulia were reportedly found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury in March last year. The United Kingdom has accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack, with what UK experts claimed was the A234 nerve agent. Moscow has refuted the allegations and repeatedly pointed to the lack of evidence provided by London.

    READ MORE: Moscow Notes New Inconsistencies in Amesbury Incident Probe

    Dawn and her boyfriend Charlie Rowley fell ill in their Amesbury home months after Skripal and his daughter had been reportedly found slumped on a park bench. Rowley has recovered, while Dawn died after a week on life support and was cremated. The two were believed to have touched an object contaminated with the same substance that was used agaisnt the Skripals.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
