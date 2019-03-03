Amesbury Poisoning Victim's Son Says Feels 'Betrayed' by UK Government - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The son of Dawn Sturgess, a UK woman who died after purportedly being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in the city of Amesbury, said in an interview with the Sunday Mirror newspaper that he and his family felt “betrayed” by the UK government, which did not offer them any help after the tragedy.

“I fear we’ll never get justice for Mum and I feel betrayed and let down by the Government”, Ewan Hope said in the interview published on Saturday, adding that his family received no support from the authorities after Sturgess' death.

Hope noted that his family had “never heard anything from [Prime Minister] Theresa May or the Government – not a phone call, a letter, or anything”, adding that they “find out things on the news the same as everyone else”.

The 20-year-old man also said that he had sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to allow UK officers to question the two Russian men that the UK police allegedly suspect of being involved in the poisoning.

On 4 July 2018, the UK police reported a "serious incident" in Amesbury, where two people were exposed to an unknown substance and hospitalized in critical condition.

Shortly thereafter, the police announced that the couple, Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, were believed to have handled an item supposedly contaminated with the same military-grade nerve agent which was allegedly used in the March attack on the Skripals. Sturgess died in hospital on 8 July, while her boyfriend, Rowley, was discharged from hospital on 20 July.

On 4 March, former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury.

London claimed they were allegedly poisoned with a military-grade A234 nerve agent and accused Moscow of staging the attack, provoking a huge international scandal. London also claimed it suspected Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, allegedly working for Russian intelligence, of performing the attack.

Moscow has categorically dismissed accusations, pointing to the absence of any evidence and London’s rejection of its requests to cooperate in investigation and grant access to the poisoned Russian citizens. Petrov and Boshirov, meanwhile, denied their involvement in the alleged attack in an interview with the RT broadcaster, saying that they visited Salisbury to do sightseeing and knew nothing about the Skripals, and actually worked in the fitness industry.

