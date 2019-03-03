Register
17:07 GMT +303 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A phone box displays a billboards showing Hungarian-American financier George Soros and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker above the caption “You have a right to know what Brussels is preparing to do!, on Vaci Avenue in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019

    Hungary to Target Timmermans, Soros in Anti-Immigrant Posters Ahead of EU Vote

    © AP Photo / Pablo Gorondi
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2110

    The original placards featuring Jean-Claude Juncker alongside George Soros, meant to show their closeness, has sparked fury in the EU, with the EU Commission president condemning the promo-campaign as “lies”, and demanding that the Hungarian governing party Fidesz be stripped of its membership within the EU Parliament’s centre-right bloc.

    Hungary’s right-wing government announced Saturday that it would stop a poster campaign against the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and go ahead with a new one against his deputy, First Vice-President Frans Timmermans.

    "Hungarians have a right to know what kind of pro-migration plans are under preparation by the Brussels bureaucracy", government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said. "That's why we undertook an information campaign, which will come to an end, according to original plans, on March 15th".

    Shortly thereafter, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban detailed the move, saying that posters with Timmermans would replace those featuring Juncker, since “Mr Juncker is retiring and Mr Timmermans is taking his place”, Orban told the newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag in an interview.

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his annual state of the nation speech in Budapest, Hungary, February 10, 2019. Banner reads Hungary first!
    © REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo
    Viktor Orban Has Big Influence on Western European Politics - Hungarian Journo

    Orban pointed out that Timmermans, the Party of European Socialists' candidate likely to replace Juncker as Commission president in the upcoming May elections, was, in agreement with his colleague, an “ally” of leftist billionaire George Soros. “Everyone has the right to know this”, the prime minister stressed to Die Welt, in reference to the similar caption on the posters.

    The said placards essentially sport Juncker alongside the Hungarian-American Soros with captions that blast the pair for trying to join efforts to promote illegal migration in Hungary by imposing compulsory refugee resettlement quotas and disregarding EU member states’ right to border security.

    The posters sparked backlash in Brussels and many conservative parties across the EU that largely pursue the same goals as Orban’s governing right-wing party Fidesz. The poster issue hit a nerve with Juncker, notably a member of the same conservative bloc in the EU Parliament — the EPP — that Fidesz is part of. He accused the campaign of spreading “lies” and even called on the EPP to deprive Fidesz of its membership.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles during a joint news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EC headquarters in Brussels March 4, 2015
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Merkel Voices 'Full Solidarity' With Juncker Amid Growing Rift With Orban's Party

    Other EPP members followed suit in expressing their criticism, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, something which prompted Orban to refer to Hungary’s EPP critics as “useful idiots” of the left, since they were dividing the conservative bloc.

    The Hungarian government’s chief spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, in turn, rejected suggestions that Fidesz would be forced to leave the EPP, citing a procedure that can only be kick-started by the EPP’s most senior leaders or a joint letter from at least seven parties in five countries.

    READ MORE: Hungary to Open Trade Mission in Jerusalem — Prime Minister Orban

    A staunch opponent of illegal immigration and migrant quotas in the EU, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly stood up against Soros and his NGOs’, Open Society Foundations’, programmes endorsing mass immigration, which he says are meant to weaken the largely Christian European nations. 

    To resolve the issue, the country’s parliament last year passed the so-called “Stop Soros” bill, criminalising aid to illegal migrants and making it harder for refugees to seek asylum in Hungary. In a parallel move, in summer 2018, Soros’ initially Budapest-based foundations network announced the relocation of its Hungarian office to Berlin.

    Related:

    Hungary's Ruling Party Faces Expulsion From EPP Due to Migrant Stance - Reports
    Hungary PM May Face More Calls for Expulsion From EPP Amid His Row With Juncker
    Expert: Hungary Tries to Defend National Sovereignty From Brussels' Interference
    Hungary to Open Trade Mission in Jerusalem – Prime Minister Orban
    Tags:
    posters, law, parliament, immigration, election, EU, European Parliament, Viktor Orban, Jean-Claude Juncker, George Soros, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse