Register
15:41 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives for a working meeting at the Elysee Palace on febuary 27, 2019, in Paris

    17 EU Member States Team Up Against Franco-German Initiative - Reports

    Ludovic Marin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102

    France and Germany sought to create a European rail giant, but their push was blocked by the European Commission, which feared the project would harm competition in the bloc. Now, Berlin and Paris want to revise EU competition rules - raising concerns among smaller member states.

    About 17 EU member states have forged a coalition against a joint Franco-German push for easing restrictions on free competition in the union.

    According to a letter seen by the Polish Rzeczpospolita newspaper, this coalition includes the Baltic States, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Sweden.

    They are said to have warned European Council President Donald Tusk against the "growing risk of protectionism" and possible shifts in balance of power in economic matters post-Brexit.

    READ MORE: EU Countries Stuck Between China and US

    Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, was also asked to block "all dangerous initiatives" in the European Council. In particular, this refers to the law on posted workers, which was tightened last May after complaints from Germany and France about unfair competition from cheaper eastern European employees.

    French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    EU Lawmaker Suggests Macron Trying to Play 'Hard Man' With UK's Stalling Brexit

    This comes shortly after Germany and France, two of the union's biggest economies, issued a manifesto aiming to create a "European industrial policy" for the 21st century. The two countries stated that in order to stay competitive, the EU should, among other things, revise its competition rules and update merger guidelines.

    The manifesto came in direct response to the European Commission's refusal to okay a major rail merger between France's Alstom and Germany's Siemens. The deal was meant to create a "European champion" with a combined revenue of 15 billion euros that could take on foreign rivals, but the commission said that it had received complaints from several national competition authorities and that the two companies failed to address its competition concerns — namely, the fears that the deal could drive up prices and force smaller companies out of the business.

    Last month, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel signed a new cooperation agreement in Aachen. Donald Tusk cautioned that their cooperation should be intended "for integration, and not instead of integration", echoing concerns of smaller countries that they would be left on the margins with the emergence of a powerful duo.

    Related:

    EU Parliament Urges to Abolish 'Golden Visas' for Foreign Investors
    EU Should Avoid Any 'Politicization' In Issue of Aid to Venezuela - Envoy
    Turkish FM Slams EU's Decision to Attend Summit in Egypt as 'Double Standard'
    Corbyn's Plans for New Brexit Vote to Harm Party's Support - EU Lawmaker
    Analysts Predict EU Parl’t to ‘Veer to the Right’ Amid Budapest-Brussels Spat
    EU Working on Common Position on Trials for Returning Jihadists – Belgian Gov’t
    Tags:
    single market access, competition, Siemens, Alstom, European Commission, European Council, European Union, Donald Tusk, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Poland, Germany, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse