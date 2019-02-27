Scottish National Party Tables Brexit Amendment Ruling Out No-Deal Scenario

"The SNP have tabled an amendment, with cross-party support, seeking to reject a no-deal Brexit in any circumstances," the SNP wrote on Twitter.
The SNP is the largest Scottish political party and the third-largest party in the UK Parliament's House of Commons. The party strongly opposes Brexit claiming that leaving the European Union will damage the United Kingdom in any case, while withdrawal without a deal will be the worst scenario entailing severe consequences for the Scottish economy.
📰 SNP tabled an amendment to prevent a no-deal, which would put 100,000 Scottish jobs at risk, under all circumstances.— The SNP (@theSNP) February 27, 2019
Scottish Labour and Tory MPs must now decide: will they stand with the extreme Brexiteers, or will they stand up for Scotland by backing our amendment. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/VfpFWwIpje
On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May pushed back the parliament vote on Brexit, expected this week, to March 12.
