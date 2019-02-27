Register
17:11 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Union flag flies from a pole in front of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, near the Houses of Parliamnet in central London on January 28, 2019

    UK to Survive No-Deal Brexit, But Economy Disruptions Inevitable - Trade Min.

    © AFP 2018 / Tolga AKMEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK economy will survive a no-deal Brexit scenario, but this will undoubtedly cause some disruptions for national business, UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox said Wednesday.

    "We don't want a no-deal, which while obviously survivable, will cause unnecessary disruption for business and for our economy. Business should not want a no-Brexit," Fox said during his address to the International Petroleum Week conference in London.

    READ MORE: Support for New Brexit Vote 'a Major Shift' in Labour's Policy — Commentator

    Fox, in particular, expressed hope that the United Kingdom would leave the European Union with a deal that would maintain maximum access to the EU market for UK companies as well as allow London to implement an independent trade policy.

    "I want to see us leave the European Union with a deal, a deal that maximizes our access to those European markets that currently constitute 44 percent of British exports, but also allows us to operate an independent trade policy and maximize our growing opportunities outside Europe," the trade secretary stressed.

    The United Kingdom will not use its withdrawal from the European Union as a pretext to lower environmental standards since the fight against climate change is prescribed by the country's laws, Liam Fox stressed.

    "We are not and will not use Brexit as a means or an excuse in any way to lower environmental standards. The United Kingdom is legally committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent between 1990 and 2060 and it is part of our domestic law about the climate change, not the EU law," Fox said during his address to the International Petroleum Week conference in London.

    Fox, in particular, admitted that renewable energy sources were "better" than fossil duels, but noted that gas played an important role in decarbonization as it burned nearly twice as efficiently as coal.

    READ MORE: UK PM May Mulls Plan to Delay Brexit by Two Months — Reports

    According to the Sky News report, citing board papers disclosed by more than 130 UK hospital trusts, National Health Service (NHS) hospitals are preparing for shortages in staff and medicine in the case of a no deal exit from the European Union.

    "In the event of a no-deal EU exit adversely affecting supply chains it may be necessary for the trust to consider prioritization of key services and cancellation of non-critical services," Sky News reported, citing The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust documents disclosed after a freedom of information request.

    European Central Bank
    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    ECB President Draghi Criticises Brexit, Says EU Protects Members’ Sovereignty
    Another trust was cited as considering extra security at its pharmacy because it was worried about an "increased risk of burglary" due to medicine shortages.

    On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May pushed back the parliament vote on Brexit, expected this week, to March 12.

    The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on March 29. While London has managed to negotiate a withdrawal deal with Brussels after months of intense talks, the agreement has faced a wave of criticism in the United Kingdom and mounting calls for a second Brexit referendum, with the parliament so far refusing to endorse the deal due to the controversial provision on the Irish border backstop.

    Related:

    Labour Party to Support New Brexit Referendum if Parl't Drops Alternative Plan
    Three Cabinet Ministers Vow to Back Brexit Delay to Avoid No-Deal
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Liam Fox, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse