Register
15:40 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron

    Macron Sorry for 'Humiliating' French People, New Book on Yellow Vests Claims

    © Sputnik / Alexei Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Over this weekend thousands of yellow vests protesters in France demanded the resignation of Emmanuel Macron, while the French president is trying to establish a dialogue with them within the so-called National Debate to end the months-long demonstrations.

    In a newly-released book “The People and the President” authors Cyril Graziani and Cécile Amar look into the ongoing yellow vests protests, which have been raging across France since mid-November.

    READ MORE: Scholar on Yellow Vests Movement: 'Their Message Is Very Powerful

    The authors cited French President Emmanuel Macron as labelling the unrest a “gigantic collective failure” that he said he shares responsibility for and pledged to fix before his presidential term ends.

    “It is a gigantic collective failure for which I share responsibility. But I have three years to change that. Lots of people were ashamed of their life, of not being able to make ends meet despite their best efforts. We’re the ones who should be ashamed”.

    Macron confesses in the book that he underestimated the power of the yellow vests movement, which started out as a protest against a hike in fuel taxes but quickly morphed into an anti-government revolt.

    The reason for his miscalculation is that the rallies were initially “smaller than those against the reform of [national rail operator] SNCF” before Christmas, which he managed to stop.

    “Where I was wrong once president, people didn’t take it as conversation between equals. They said: ‘He’s the president’. It was perceived as a form of humiliation. It is my fault”, the book cited Macron as saying.

    Yellow Vests Protests Continue for 13th Week
    © Sputnik /
    LIVE UPDATES: Police Use Tear Gas as Yellow Vests Protests Rock Paris for 14th Week (VIDEOS)
    In early December, Macron arrived in the town of Le Puy-en-Velay, where yellow vests briefly set fire to the local state prefect’s offices, and in light of the events was quickly escorted off the site by his security.

    The French president was reportedly unfazed and said:  “They may shoot me dead with a bullet one day but never by any other means”.

    Macron also accused the media of treating the yellow vests as “equally representative and perhaps more sincere than a mayor or a unionist”.

    “I’ve done my mea culpa but journalists should do theirs”, he is cited as saying.

    The president also pointed out that he is alone in the face of protests:

    “I’m fighting for you. Who has supported me in the yellow vest crisis? Nobody. The French people chose me, not the Republic of parties. I owe them everything. If I fail, I will have failed for them and with them. Never against them”.

    READ MORE: Yellow Vests Protests, 3 Months on: Demonstrators March Through Paris

    The authors further quoted Macron as suggesting he could have quelled the unrest that triggered violent weekly protests throughout France if he had personally met demonstrators that occupied Gaillon roundabout in Normandy days after it erupted.

    “It was necessary at that moment. He had to go and meet them on the ground; that he took as step in their direction”, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner was cited as saying.

    The meeting was scheduled but Macron eventually refused to go, reasoning that it was for the government and other officials to act as mediators.

    A protester takes part in a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France.
    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    Yellow Vests Crisis: Banker on Why President Macron Should be Backed, Not Ousted
    The wave of yellow vests protests, which have been marked by violent clashes with police, kicked off in mid-November over the increase in fuel taxes.

    Even though the government decided to abandon the planned hike, the protests didn’t stop and evolved in a broader movement against the Elysee’s policies, with many demanding that Macron resign.

    In order to end the protests, Macron has urged the French people to take part in a three-month national debate that will concentrate on such topics as taxes, public spending, and environmental reforms.

    Related:

    Canada’s Yellow Vests Movement Not About Hate, But Loving Country – Activist
    WATCH LIVE: Yellow Vests Protesters March in France for 15th Week
    Macron Slams 'Anti-Semitic Insults' Against French-Jewish Writer by Yellow Vests
    Scholar on Yellow Vests Movement: 'Their Message Is Very Powerful'
    Yellow Vests Crisis: Banker on Why President Macron Should be Backed, Not Ousted
    Tags:
    resignation, apology, book, president, demonstration, protests, protest, yellow vest, yellow vests, Christophe Castaner, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse