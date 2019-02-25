Macron Sorry for 'Humiliating' French People, New Book on Yellow Vests Claims

Over this weekend thousands of yellow vests protesters in France demanded the resignation of Emmanuel Macron, while the French president is trying to establish a dialogue with them within the so-called National Debate to end the months-long demonstrations.

In a newly-released book “The People and the President” authors Cyril Graziani and Cécile Amar look into the ongoing yellow vests protests, which have been raging across France since mid-November.

READ MORE: Scholar on Yellow Vests Movement: 'Their Message Is Very Powerful

The authors cited French President Emmanuel Macron as labelling the unrest a “gigantic collective failure” that he said he shares responsibility for and pledged to fix before his presidential term ends.

“It is a gigantic collective failure for which I share responsibility. But I have three years to change that. Lots of people were ashamed of their life, of not being able to make ends meet despite their best efforts. We’re the ones who should be ashamed”.

Macron confesses in the book that he underestimated the power of the yellow vests movement, which started out as a protest against a hike in fuel taxes but quickly morphed into an anti-government revolt.

📚I Le peuple et le président, de Cécile Amar et Cyril Graziani. A ma connaissance, le premier essai journalistique sur cette séquence #GiletsJaunes #compol pic.twitter.com/eOGCF0LenF — Thierry Herrant (@thierryherrant) 21 февраля 2019 г.

The reason for his miscalculation is that the rallies were initially “smaller than those against the reform of [national rail operator] SNCF” before Christmas, which he managed to stop.

“Where I was wrong once president, people didn’t take it as conversation between equals. They said: ‘He’s the president’. It was perceived as a form of humiliation. It is my fault”, the book cited Macron as saying.

In early December, Macron arrived in the town of Le Puy-en-Velay, where yellow vests briefly set fire to the local state prefect’s offices, and in light of the events was quickly escorted off the site by his security.

The French president was reportedly unfazed and said: “They may shoot me dead with a bullet one day but never by any other means”.

Macron also accused the media of treating the yellow vests as “equally representative and perhaps more sincere than a mayor or a unionist”.

“I’ve done my mea culpa but journalists should do theirs”, he is cited as saying.

The president also pointed out that he is alone in the face of protests:

“I’m fighting for you. Who has supported me in the yellow vest crisis? Nobody. The French people chose me, not the Republic of parties. I owe them everything. If I fail, I will have failed for them and with them. Never against them”.

READ MORE: Yellow Vests Protests, 3 Months on: Demonstrators March Through Paris

The authors further quoted Macron as suggesting he could have quelled the unrest that triggered violent weekly protests throughout France if he had personally met demonstrators that occupied Gaillon roundabout in Normandy days after it erupted.

“It was necessary at that moment. He had to go and meet them on the ground; that he took as step in their direction”, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner was cited as saying.

The meeting was scheduled but Macron eventually refused to go, reasoning that it was for the government and other officials to act as mediators.

© Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova Yellow Vests Crisis: Banker on Why President Macron Should be Backed, Not Ousted

The wave of yellow vests protests, which have been marked by violent clashes with police, kicked off in mid-November over the increase in fuel taxes.

Even though the government decided to abandon the planned hike, the protests didn’t stop and evolved in a broader movement against the Elysee’s policies, with many demanding that Macron resign.

In order to end the protests, Macron has urged the French people to take part in a three-month national debate that will concentrate on such topics as taxes, public spending, and environmental reforms.