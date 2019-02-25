'I'll Be Hopeless': Theresa May Struggles to Play Pool With Italian PM (VIDEO)

Conte had to explain to the embattled Prime Minister how to actually play.

Footage has emerged on Twitter of UK Prime Minister Theresa May playing pool with Italian premier Giuseppe Conte.

"I'll have a lot of support but I'll be hopeless. You'll have to show me how!" she says as he hands her a cue.

Gavin Barwell, May's Chief-of-Staff, also showed May how to use her hand as a bridge and hold the cue, before May leans over the table and lines up the angle of her shot. It's unknown whether — and where — her shot landed, as the clip cuts out after a mere minute.

The video was taken while May was attending the EU-Arab League summit in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, mere hours after May ruled out the prospect of a new Brexit deal vote in parliament over the subsequent week, insisting the original timetable — of holding the event 12 March, two and a half weeks before the UK's scheduled departure date — remained in place.

"I was very clear in December as far as I am concerned…my job is not only about delivering Brexit, actually there's a domestic agenda I'm delivering on. It reflects what I said when I first became Prime Minister. That's why we've been making key decisions, like the extra money for the National Health Service, the long term plan for the National Health Service…" she said.