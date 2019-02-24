Daesh Bride Begum’s Father Says He Agrees with Gov't on Not Letting Her into UK

Ahmed Ali, Shamima Begum’s father, said he is "on the side of the Government," and agrees with Home Secretary Sajid Javid's decision to strip his daughter of her British Citizenship.

Ali, 60, told the Daily Mail that he has “no problem” with the government’s decision, noting that it's ok with him if the government doesn’t want to take her back.

“I know she is stuck there [in Syria] but that’s because she has done actions that made her get stuck like this,” he said, adding “I can’t say whether it is right or wrong, but if the law of the land says that it is correct to cancel her citizenship, then I agree.”

Ali, a retired tailor, came to Britain in 1975 and married Begum’s mother, Asma, seven years later. They settled in Bethnal Green, East London, and had four daughters, but from the mid-1990s he began dividing his time between Britain and Bangladesh, where he married a second wife.

He last saw his youngest daughter two months before she fled to Syria with schoolmates Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase in March 2015, according to the Daily Mail.

“If she at least admitted she made a mistake then I would feel sorry for her and other people would feel sorry for her. But she does not accept her wrong,” Ali said, opposing the stance taken by her other British relatives who had previously spoken out in her support.

He noted that Begum had shown no sign of being radicalized and that she wasn’t very religious at all, adding that “she never used to pray regularly, she was not that Islamic-minded.”

Begum, who last Sunday gave birth to a son, Jarrah, pleaded that she was willing to change in order to be allowed back into the UK, but caused outrage by refusing to apologise for joining the terror group and arguing that the 2017 bombing of the Manchester Arena by an Islamic extremist was a "retaliation" for coalition bombings in Syria.

Earlier on Friday, Begum’s lawyer said in an interview that he plans to challenge the Home Secretary’s decision to have her citizenship removed "as soon as possible," telling Sky News that the Begum family is "quite eager" to bring Shamima's newborn baby back from Syria to the UK swiftly.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.