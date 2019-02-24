Register
24 February 2019
    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu Begum, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London

    Daesh Bride Begum’s Father Says He Agrees with Gov't on Not Letting Her into UK

    © AFP 2018 / Laura Lean
    Europe
    Ahmed Ali, Shamima Begum’s father, said he is "on the side of the Government," and agrees with Home Secretary Sajid Javid's decision to strip his daughter of her British Citizenship.

    Ali, 60, told the Daily Mail that he has “no problem” with the government’s decision, noting that it's ok with him if the government doesn’t want to take her back.

    “I know she is stuck there [in Syria] but that’s because she has done actions that made her get stuck like this,” he said, adding “I can’t say whether it is right or wrong, but if the law of the land says that it is correct to cancel her citizenship, then I agree.”

    Ali, a retired tailor, came to Britain in 1975 and married Begum’s mother, Asma, seven years later. They settled in Bethnal Green, East London, and had four daughters, but from the mid-1990s he began dividing his time between Britain and Bangladesh, where he married a second wife.

    READ MORE: Daesh Teen Bride Says She Is ‘Willing to Change’ to Stay in UK

    He last saw his youngest daughter two months before she fled to Syria with schoolmates Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase in March 2015, according to the Daily Mail.

    “If she at least admitted she made a mistake then I would feel sorry for her and other people would feel sorry for her. But she does not accept her wrong,” Ali said, opposing the stance taken by her other British relatives who had previously spoken out in her support.

    He noted that Begum had shown no sign of being radicalized and that she wasn’t very religious at all, adding that “she never used to pray regularly, she was not that Islamic-minded.”

    Kadiza Sultana, left, Shamima Begum, centre and and Amira Abase going through security at Gatwick airport, before they caught their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police
    Legal Expert on Shamima Begum Saga: There are Other Options Beyond Stripping People of Citizenship
    Begum, who last Sunday gave birth to a son, Jarrah, pleaded that she was willing to change in order to be allowed back into the UK, but caused outrage by refusing to apologise for joining the terror group and arguing that the 2017 bombing of the Manchester Arena by an Islamic extremist was a "retaliation" for coalition bombings in Syria.

    Earlier on Friday, Begum’s lawyer said in an interview that he plans to challenge the Home Secretary’s decision to have her citizenship removed "as soon as possible," telling Sky News that the Begum family is "quite eager" to bring Shamima's newborn baby back from Syria to the UK swiftly.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    daesh bride, revoking citizenship, relatives, father, Shamima Begum, United Kingdom
