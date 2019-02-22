Register
22 February 2019
    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu Begum, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London

    Daesh Teen Bride Says She Is 'Willing to Change' to Stay in UK

    © AFP 2018 / Laura Lean
    Europe
    19-year-old Shamima Begum, the bride of a Daesh fighter who wants to return to the UK with her newborn son, asked for “mercy” from politicians who recently revoked her British citizenship.

    Begum, who wants to return to Britain from Syria, said her newborn son is unwell and she will not allow him to return to the UK alone. In an interview with Sky News’ John Sparks, Begum revealed that she is struggling to get her supplies in right now.

    "I don't have a card because they lost my card, so I have to run around to take care of my son now, when I am sick. I am not getting my stuff," she said.

    Asked if she had anything to say to UK politicians, she said she “would like them to re-evaluate my case with a bit more mercy in their heart, you know.” She also noted that she is “willing to change.”

    READ MORE: Bangladesh Denies Citizenship to Daesh Teen Bride Shamima Begum — Reports

    Home Secretary Sajid Javid has insisted Shamima Begum will not be left "stateless" — something which is prohibited under international law — after her UK citizenship was stripped over the security concerns, amid speculation that she is a dual British-Bangladeshi national. However, the Bangladeshi government said in a statement that she had never applied for dual citizenship and Begum herself told a reporter she doesn’t have anything there and does not know the language. 

    A girl wearing a t-shirt of US singer Ariana Grande carrying balloons from the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena leave a hotel in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Oli SCARFF
    Daesh Bride ‘Made Her Bed' & Shouldn't Be Allowed Back in UK - Girl Orphaned in Manchester Terror Attack
    Javid also guaranteed that Begum’s son citizenship will remain unaffected by the move to deprive Begum of her rights. Begum’s family has written directly to Javid, asking him to help bring her newborn son to Britain. The letter, written by Begum’s oldest sister, Renu, also says the family will help her in challenging Javid’s decision to strip her of her British citizenship.

    The teenager, from Bethnal Green in east London, fled to Syria at the age of 15 and married a Dutch Daesh fighter three weeks after her arrival. Shamima Begum has previously told Sky News she was "okay" with beheadings by Daesh and claimed in another interview that the Manchester Arena terror attack was "retaliation" for bombings in Syria.

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said revoking Shamima Begum's UK citizenship was "not the right thing to do" and claimed she "should be brought back" to Britain and questioned. However, according to a recent Sky Data poll, eight in ten Britons support the government’s decision to revoke Begum’s citizenship.

    Shamima Begum, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse