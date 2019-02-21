Red Cross Visited Vyshinsky, Monitors Journalist's Health - Russian Ombudswoman

"I received a response from the Red Cross that said that they visited [Vyshinsky] and are monitoring him. And I am very pleased with this answer that international organisations have joined us in order to monitor his health", Moskalkova said during talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, Lyudmyla Denisova, in Athens.
Vyshinsky, who turned 52 on 19 February, was detained in Kiev in May last year, on suspicion of treason and support for the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Earlier in February, the Kherson city court extended the journalist's arrest until 8 April.
READ MORE: Russian Investigators Launch Criminal Case Against Vyshinsky's Prosecutor
Representative on Freedom of the Media of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Harlem Desir has expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release, stressing that all OSCE members had pledged to create the necessary conditions to allow journalists to work freely.
