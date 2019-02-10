UK Model Suspected of Covering Up Murder of Convicted Irish Drug Dealer in Spain

Police found the Irishman's body in late January, nearly five months after his disappearance near the Spanish coastal town of Alicante. Four suspects have been arrested, including a British woman and her boyfriend, who police believe to have murdered the man out of jealousy.

The identities of those arrested in Spain on suspicion of committing and conceilng the murder of a convicted Irish drug dealer have been revealed.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the suspects is Mily Leonard, a 23-year-old British model living in the Spanish seaside resort of Alicante.

She was remanded in custody alongside her boyfriend Wayne Walsh after police located the body of his flatmate, Carl Carr, from Dublin, who was reported missing five months ago.

Carr's body was found buried alongside two bottles of bleach near a motorway in the town of Rojales some 25 kilometres north of Cabo Roig, where he was last seen on 16 September.

READ MORE: Brit Escaped Morocco Butchers Hour Before Scandinavian Girls' Murder — Report

Irish media report that the 38-year-old Carr was a drug dealer who was sentenced in 2008 to eight years in jail over a $1.6 million heroin and cocaine drug bust. He is said to have been hugely indebted to a major Irish drug gang, but the Daily Mail's report suggests that his murder had something to do with a personal matter.

© AP Photo / Anupam Nath Family of Indian Murder Suspect Seek Leniency Pleading Mental Illness - Reports

Mily Leonard is said to have a baby from Wayne Walsh, and the two have reportedly reconciled after a split. Walsh was allegedly sharing a home with Carr after the latter moved from Ireland and learned about his flatmate's affair with the model. Police suspect him of beating Carr to death with a knuckleduster and cleaning up the murder scene at their rented villa with bleach.

Locals at the resort where Carr and Walsh shared the villa were quoted as saying that Walsh had bragged about getting rid of his rival. Meanwhile, the victim's mother said that his death was due to a "love triangle" and that Spanish officials had told her that it was unrelated to drugs.

Leonard and Walsh were arrested along with a Spanish man and a British woman. While Walsh is the main suspect, the three others are thought to have helped conceal the homicide. One woman is being probed on suspicion of illegal weapons possession, while a fifth woman is under investigation on suspicion of making a false statement.