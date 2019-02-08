World War III Coming? UK's Daily Express Has Doomsday Section

British tabloid Daily Express appears to have a "World War III" section on its website, and while the news topics vary, the main characters remain unchanged, obviously including Russia, Iran, and China.

Days after the US and Russia decided to leave the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the UK-based tabloid, Daily Express, published an article on the "safest" place to escape radiation in the event of a nuclear war. It turns out that the media outlet has a whole section dedicated to a hypothetical World War III.

The section's description suggests that it includes World War III predictions and all the news on the next possible worldwide conflict, with basically every third headline implying that it would somehow involve Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea.

Since 4 February, the tabloid has published 33 articles in the section on such topics as an arms race, the political crisis in Venezuela, Russia's pullout from the INF in response to Washington's withdrawal, the nuclear threat from North Korea and Iran — all these developments would imminently lead to an apocalyptic scenario.

© Photo: The Daily Express/screenshot Screengrab from The Daily Express: "World War 3: Russia and Iran UNITE against US over Venezuela crisis, warn Trump 'STAY OUT'"

As surreal as it may seem, Daily Express's "World War III" warning section is not one-of-a-kind: another British tabloid, the Daily Star, also has one. Its news updates are, however, less frequent.

The doomsday section has been in the spotlight for a while now, and couldn’t go unnoticed on social media. Many users are still wondering when they are going to get the actual WWIII Daily Express has been warning everyone about:

The express is establishment press in UK. Most days they have an article that starts "world war 3" fear mongering trash! — Guilherme (@WillRoar1) 16 December 2018

When are we going to get the world war 3 the daily express promised us. Why do ya fear monger so much? This is why nobody takes ya serious. — Politiloko 👁 (@politiloko) 3 February 2019

Here is an example of how the UK media publishes noxious excrement for the purpose of keeping the populous dumbed down to the extent that a potato is better informed about current affairs.



Apparently the Brits don't invade countries, but Russia — yes. pic.twitter.com/zSEewxaWMk — Ollie Richardson (@O_Rich_) 10 January 2019

Hey I think I can work for Daily Express!



Chance of RAIN tomorrow WORLD WAR 3 INCOMING Nasa leaks HUGE ASTEROID heading towards EARTH on CHRISTMAS DAY!



Am I doing it right?



The scaremongering I mean. — dlive.tv/sbreame (@sbreame) 19 December 2018

UK newspapers are writing a lot about China now. All news on Express and Daily Star start with "World War 3" then something about Russia or China. Last few days it was China's EMP bomb and rail gun. — Mario [Redacted] (@niccolo999) 10 January 2019

As the section gets updated several times a day, some have already lost count of the alerts, while others are trying hard to stay vigilant… well, just in case:

The Daily Express has a "World War 3" section of its website. They've published 28 World War 3 articles since last Tuesday. Cool. https://t.co/08wCsaRqhY pic.twitter.com/0jfPdh2Vcy — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) 2 October 2018

I have lost count of these weekly #Iran alerts by Daily Express! https://t.co/VK7ZDgjnoN — Rozita Riazati (@RozitaRiazati) 1 February 2019