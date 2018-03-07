Register
23:04 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    File Photo of UK Tabloids

    Oops! UK Tabloid Presents Text of 8th Grader as Proof of Anti-Spy Conspiracy

    © AP Photo/ Tim Ireland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    British media believes Moscow has been caught red-handed, as an investigation into the alleged poisoning of a Russian ex-spy gets underway in the UK. The "evidence" behind the stunning revelation is a 5yo Russian internet meme.

    The Sun, the British tabloid with the highest circulation among newspapers in the UK, recently published an article which speculates as to the motives behind the alleged poisoning of Sergey Skripal, a double agent who spied on Russia, and his daughter, Yulia. According to the media outlet, it was revenge for a supportive comment made by Yulia on a friend's Facebook post that contained a photo of a piece of writing which advocated putting Russia's incumbent President Vladimir Putin in jail.

    Yulia Skripel
    © www.thesun.co.uk
    Yulia Skripel

    The picture of the text is an old internet "meme" — the work of a Russian 8th grader, where the young author claims it would be better for the country if Vladimir Putin were put in jail. The teacher gave the work a good mark, despite a number of mistakes, as well as added the comment "great idea."

    Yulia said that jailing Putin would be a 'great idea'
    © www.thesun.co.uk
    Yulia said that jailing Putin would be a 'great idea'

    READ MORE: UK Police Close Down Restaurant as Part of Mysterious 'Poisoning' Probe

    According to the Sun, the daughter's comment on her friend's Facebook post was a sign that she "dared to openly criticize" Vladimir Putin on a social network and thus probably put both her own and her father's lives at risk. The tabloid also figured that the teacher's "great idea" remark on the student's paper was also made by Yulia. However, there is no information on Facebook that she ever taught at a school; hence it's highly unlikely that she wrote that remark on a 5-year-old paper.

    Skripal is a former agent of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) who had been arrested for spying for the UK. He was later pardoned and released in 2010 as part of a spy swap. He was recently found with his daughter in critical condition near a shopping center in the British city of Salisbury in the UK, where he had received asylum. British newspapers were quick to blame Moscow for attempting to murder the ex-spy with "a rare and almost untraceable rat poison" for betraying the country.

    READ MORE: Moscow Urges UK to Probe Ex-'Spy' Skripal's Case Before Blaming Russia — Reports

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has urged for the case to be thoroughly investigated before drawing conclusions on Moscow's alleged involvement, after UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speculated on the matter during his address to the parliament on March, 6, potentially advocating more sanctions against Russia as well as boycotting the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

    Related:

    Kremlin Slams Accusations of Russian Involvement in Alleged Poisoning of Ex-Spy
    UK Police Close Down Restaurant as Part of Mysterious 'Poisoning' Probe
    Former Bosnian Croat Commander Praljak Died From Cyanide Poisoning
    Doctor: Kim Jong-nam's Soiled Underwear, Dilated Pupils Signs of Poisoning
    US Air Force Admits to Poisoning Colorado Groundwater
    Tags:
    Internet memes, Russians, meme, poisoning, allegations, The Sun newspaper, Sergey Skripal, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok