Withdrawal Agreement Can't Be Reopened – EU Chief Brexit Negotiator

British Prime Minister Theresa May has already rejected calls for a second referendum, pointing out that the United Kingdom should not delay its withdrawal from the European Union. The country is expected to leave the bloc on 29 March.

EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that the Brexit deal can't be reopened.

Commenting on the Irish border issue, the EU official noted that the backstop is the only possible solution.

He added that the EU is ready to assist with finding alternative solutions to the backstop during the transition period.

Dialogue @EU27 continues #Brexit. Today in The Hague with @MinPres Mark Rutte: full agreement that Withdrawal Agreement cannot be reopened. Backstop = only operational solution to address Irish border issue today. EU ready to work on alternative solutions during transition. pic.twitter.com/YsCNI10K71 — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) 4 февраля 2019 г.

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW