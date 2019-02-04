Register
03:18 GMT +304 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Marine Le Pen

    Le Pen: EU's Brexit Deal Conditions Could Trigger New Irish Conflict

    © REUTERS / Philippe Laurenson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leader of the French right-wing National Rally (RN) political party Marine Le Pen said on Sunday that the European Union was seeking to re-ignite conflict in Northern Ireland by its proposed conditions regarding the Brexit deal.

    "The European Union, in fact, is trying to unleash, in a certain form, a civil war in Ireland […] to resume the conflict that existed in Ireland", Le Pen told the BFMTV broadcaster.

    Le Pen noted that the European Union aimed at making the divorce as painful as possible. She, nevertheless, stressed that it could become much more problematic for Brussels itself rather than for London.

    The Irish border issue has been the stumbling block in the EU-UK Brexit talks. Both sides have been seeking to avoid the hard border on the island of Ireland, expressing concerns that it may shatter the hard-won peace in the region. In November, Brussels and London agreed on the Brexit deal, including the so-called backstop that would be put into practice if the sides failed to agree on all the terms of their relationship by the end of the Brexit transition period.

    READ MORE: Cache of Weapons Found in Woods Near N Irish Border as Brexit Fast Approaches

    The backstop would keep the United Kingdom in single customs territory with the bloc, while Northern Ireland would be aligned to some of the EU single market rules. The UK parliament, however, rejected the draft Brexit deal mainly due to the backstop earlier in January.

    Brexit
    CC BY 2.0 / David Holt / Brexit
    Finally a Solution to Brexit! German Economists Know How to Break the Deadlock
    On Friday, two people were reportedly wounded in separate paramilitary-style shootings in the UK city of Londonderry, located in Northern Ireland.

    Moreover, on 19 January, Londonderry faced a car bomb attack. The authorities suspected the New Irish Republican Army (New IRA) dissident paramilitary group of plotting the bomb and shooting attacks. The New IRA, which has been reportedly behind a number of attacks over the recent years, seeks a united Ireland and rejects Northern Ireland’s current political institutions.

    Local media have also reported, citing UK counter-terrorism officials, that they feared the group would use public concerns over the prospect of a hard border on the island of Ireland due to looming Brexit in their interests.

    READ MORE: Dissident New IRA Group Claims Attempted N Ireland Police Bombing

    Meanwhile, The Guardian has reported that hundreds of the British police officers were engaged in special drills in order to be rapidly dispatched to Northern Ireland to cover the possibility of unrest due to a disorderly UK withdrawal from the European Union.

    A Brexit sign is seen between Donegal in the Republic of Ireland and Londonderry in Northern Ireland at the border village of Muff, Ireland, February 1, 2018. Picture taken February 1, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Northern Ireland's Parties to Impact Irish Hard Border, Not Hard Brexit - Prof
    The likelihood of the no-deal Brexit has prompted involved states to engage in contingency planning. Irish media reported in early January that the country’s government would seek hundreds of millions of euros in special aid from the European Union if the United Kingdom withdraws from the bloc without a deal on 29 March.

    The Irish government fears harsh Brexit-related consequences for its trade due to the possibility of the establishment of the hard border on the island of Ireland after the withdrawal.

    READ MORE: Royal Marine Who Made Bombs for IRA Splinter Group Is Jailed

    Related:

    UK Repurposes Cold War Plan to Evacuate Queen in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Report
    Cache of Weapons Found in Woods Near N Irish Border as Brexit Fast Approaches
    Another Take on Brexit
    Game of Thrones "Mother of Dragons" Emilia Clarke Reveals Her Brexit Escape
    27 EU States Agree to Keep Visa-Free Regime With UK in Case of No Deal Brexit
    Tags:
    hard border, impasse, risks, Brexit, Marine Le Pen, EU, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, Ireland, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cамка горбатого кита со своим детенышем в районе побережья деревни Сен-Жиль на снимке Atlantic Spotted Dolphins - победившем в категории Wide Angle конкурса 7th Annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest
    Enter the Abyss: Best Marine Life Images That Stun With Underwater Grandeur
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse