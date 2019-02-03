Macron Covertly Prepares Referendum to End Yellow Vests Protests - Reports

According to the sources, Macron is thinking about organizing the referendum on May 26, the day of the elections to the European Parliament, and the chances that the vote will be held on this very day are "very high," the outlet reported.
The newspaper claims that Macron has almost made up his mind about the referendum, however, the outlet did not provide any details about the potential referendum itself.
The wave of so-called yellow vests rallies, which have been marked by violence, clashes with law enforcement agents and public disorder, started in France in mid-November 2018. The government ultimately decided not to raise fuel taxes (the proposed move that had triggered the rallies in the first place), and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation; however, tens of thousands of protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend.
