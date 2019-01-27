Pro-Macron Activists March in Paris to Counter Yellow Vests Protests

Yellow Vests rallies, marked by public disorder and violence, have been ongoing since November 2018 after French President Emmanuel Macron announced his government's planned fuel tax hike.

Around the same time, in an attempt to counter the Yellow Vests, John Christophe Werner from the southern French region of Vaucluse, founded the Red Scarves movement in November 2018.

According to Werner, he created the group because French "citizens are being penalised every day by the Yellow Vests' methods".

Tens of thousands of participants are expected to gather on the streets in counter protests, according to the "Red Scarves" campaign's Facebook page.

